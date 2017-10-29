Saints Owner Reportedly Hospitalized After Game

By 90Min
October 29, 2017

This is never something you want to hear. 

The New Orleans Saints pulled off a huge home win over the surprisingly talented Chicago Bears this weekend, improving to 5-2 on the season as a result. However, the postgame problems weren't as great. 

According to reports, team owner Tom Benson was taken to the hospital after the game as he was feeling weak. Fortunately, they do not suspect that anything serious is wrong, and Benson should be alright. 

The 90-year-old Benson had himself quite the weekend, attending a banquet for the Saints Hall of Fame on Friday, the Pelicans' win over the Cavs on Saturday, and then today's home game to top it all off. 

Benson is the owner of both the Saints and Pelicans, so you can understand why he wanted to be there for both of his franchises this weekend. 

Hopefully Benson is able to regather some strength and get back to it this week. 

You May Like

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters