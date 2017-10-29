Steve McManaman Dismisses Koeman's Claims Olivier Giroud Would Have Saved Him From the Sack

Steve McManaman has dismissed sacked Everton manager Ronald Koeman's recent comments that the signing of Arsenal's Olivier Giroud would have saved his job.

The Dutchman was fired following last weekend's 5-2 defeat to Arsenal at Goodison Park, and spoke recently about how he knew his days were numbered when the French striker snubbed the chance to join the Toffees over the summer to replace Romelu Lukaku.

Tony Marshall/GettyImages

He had told the Mirror: "I had Olivier Giroud in the building. He would have fitted perfectly, but at the very last moment he decided that he’d rather live in London and stay at Arsenal. That was really hard to swallow. You tell me, where you can get a better striker?"

The 54-year-old's comments do not wash with McManaman though, who feels that he is trying to make excuses.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

He said on BT Sport: "You'd hate to say that he was the superstar that they couldn't get, I mean, I think he is clutching at straws a little bit there."

Former Chelsea and Manchester City midfielder Frank Lampard, also in the studio, was similarly dismissive of the former free-kick specialist's views, stating that Giroud's lack of pace would not have benefitted the Toffees.

Everton remain on the hunt for a new manager, and assistant David Unsworth will take charge of the first term as they travel to Leicester on Sunday.

