VIDEO: Watch Byron Jones Seal the Cowboys Win With Huge Pick-Six

By 90Min
October 29, 2017

Game. Over. 

The Dallas Cowboys and Washington Redskins battled it out in the latest chapter of their storied rivalry, this time dueling it out with the elements bearing down on them, as it poured throughout the contest. 

A slew of field goals gave the Cowboys a late lead, but Washington was still in striking distance. Fortunately, Byron Jones had something to say about that. 

YOU LIKE THAT?!

Jones came up clutch in the final seconds, picking off Kirk Cousins and taking him to the house to pad the scoreboard and put the Redskins away. 

Dallas now jumps to 4-3 on the season, just two games back of the surging Eagles. Get ready for a crazy second half of the season. 

