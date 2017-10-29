VIDEO: Watch the Dodgers Hustle in 3 Runs in the First Inning of Game 5

The Dodgers' bats are back.

Just one night after their offense awakened late to even the World Series at two games apiece, L.A. is right back at it.



First, a Logan Forsythe single plated Chris Taylor and Justin Turner to open the scoring:



The @Dodgers strike first!



Logan Forsythe with a 2-out, 2-run single for the 2-0 lead in the 1st. #WorldSeries https://t.co/MAXq8vKL9H — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 30, 2017

Moments later, a failed attempt at a pick-off allowed Enrique Hernandez to score, with Forsythe ending up safe at 2nd. While Astros starter Dallas Keuchel was able to work his way out of the inning, the damage had already been done.



Advantage, Dodgers.

