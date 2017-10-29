VIDEO: Watch Earl Thomas Turn on the Turbo for a Pick Six

Last season, Earl Thomas suffered a season-ending injury and was contemplating retirement. Now, he's having another great year, and he just took one of the hottest quarterbacks in the league the other way for a 78-yard pick six.

Thomas doesn't look anything like a guy who was questioning whether he should hang it up or not.

The Legion of Boom has their hands full today with rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson, who has been playing out of his mind. They already got burned early on today with a complete breakdown in coverage as Will Fuller completely exposed them over the top.

Was Watson-to-Fuller a flash in the pan? It's rare that opposing teams come into Seattle and make fools of the league's top-ranked passing defenses.

Good luck, rookie. This one could be a little tougher than you're used to.