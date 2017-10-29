VIDEO: Watch Jimmy Graham Haul in Last-Second TD for a Seahawks Win

WHAT. A. GAME.

In what may easily be the game of the season so far, the Seattle Seahawks and Houston Texans battled it out in one of the most fast-paced and high-intensity shootouts that you'll ever see. Each team put up a massive amount of points, and it came down to who had the ball last.

Fortunately, that would be the Seahawks.

With just 21 seconds left, Russell Wilson hit Jimmy Graham AGAIN to put the Seahawks up by three. Houston got one last shot, but were unable to convert in the late-game situation after Richard Sherman picked off Deshaun Watson on a deep pass.

Both of these teams deserve W's for this one.