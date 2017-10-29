VIDEO: Watch Le'Veon Bell Run for TD and Perform Hilarious Celebration

By 90Min
October 29, 2017

If you're Le'Veon Bell, you score touchdowns. 

It's what you do.

Nice hesitation there, big man! 

Not to be outdone in any phase of the game, however, Bell's touchdown run was only the beginning. His Steelers teammates provided a solid assist as the star running back decided to put in a few reps after the play.

We've all been thinking it: Le'Veon needs to work on those triceps.


Seriously.

The run marked the first touchdown of the night and gave Pittsburgh its first lead over the hometown Lions. While it's too early to know how this one will turn out, one thing is certain: we need to get Bell back in the end zone so he can pantomime some power-cleans.

