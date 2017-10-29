VIDEO: Watch Russell Wilson Hit Paul Richardson for Awesome TD

By 90Min
October 29, 2017

Ladies and gentlemen, the Seattle Seahawks' offense is alive and well. After a slow start to the season, they have found their rhythm, scoring over 20 points last week.

They're well on their way to doing it again against the Texans.

They will need all the firepower they can get with an opponent on the other side of the field known for putting up gaudy point totals. Enter Russell Wilson and Paul Richardson:

This's what Wilson does best -- he scrambles behind the line, rolls a few times, creates plays and throws off balance dots that leave defenses asking themselves, "what more could we have possibly done?"

The answer? Nothing. 

When Russ is moving like that, he's almost impossible to stop, and Richardson was the benefactor of his recent magician moves.

We've got a shootout in Seattle, folks.

