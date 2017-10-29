VIDEO: Watch Victor Oladipo Nail a Game Winning 3 Pointer Against the Spurs

By 90Min
October 29, 2017

Get used to saying it, Pacers fans.

Oladipo from deep, yo.

What a dagger! The former Indiana Hoosier has had his mojo working since coming over from Oklahoma City in the blockbuster Paul George trade, and he appears to be just getting started.

And if there was any doubt that he likes where he is, despite no longer being able to play alongside Russell Westbrook, think again:

The Pacers aren't playing a ton of defense, but appear to have a more than acceptable core with Oladipo, Myles Turner, and Domantas Sabonis. The win brings them back to .500 on the year, and considering that the talent-depleted Eastern Conference is officially wide open, you'd be crazy to write them off as a playoff team this year, no matter how unlikely that might have sounded just a few short weeks ago.

Call it the 'Dipo Effect.

