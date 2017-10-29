VIDEO: Watch Will Fuller Make Diving Grab for His Second Score of the Day

By 90Min
October 29, 2017

The Texans offense is ROLLING. 

Deshaun Watson is surprisingly doing a great job of picking apart this Seahawks secondary, which still holds most of the core members of the Legion of Boom. It's one of the most feared units in the league.

Even more impressive, Watson is getting everybody involved in this one, but one specific youngster is dominating the end zone: Will Fuller. 

Fuller made this unreal catch for his second touchdown of the game, as he continues to dominate this season after returning from injury. 

The Texans look GOOD in Seattle. 

