AC Milan Officials to Meet With UEFA in November to Present Financial Fair Play Plan

By 90Min
October 30, 2017

AC Milan look set to face UEFA in a meeting early next month as the club submits an agreement to remain in line with Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations and eliminate debts.

Reports originating from Italy suggest that the meeting will happen on 9th November, having originally been scheduled to take place during the summer.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

It is said that chief executive Marco Fassone will present Milan's plan to control and reduce club debt over a period of the next three to five years.

However, it is also claimed that Fassone will equally ask that UEFA do not continue to assess Milan against FFP criteria next year and the club is exempt as they put their plans into motion.

At present, Milan are in danger of fines, transfer sanctions and imposed limits on the size of their registered squad for European competitions, punishments that have been handed out to other clubs in contravention of UEFA laws in recent seasons.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

Having been taken over by Chinese businessman Li Yonghong, Milan spent close to €200m on numerous new players during the summer. It hasn't yielded the success hoped for as yet, with the Rossoneri trailing the top four in Serie A by 10 points already.

After a positive start to the campaign, Milan have won only five of their 11 league games so far this season, and only one of their last five.

Summer signing and new captain Leonardo Bonucci has been surprisingly poor, while speculation has already begun linking €38m striker Andre Silva with a move away come January.

