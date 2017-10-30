Borussia Dortmund Captain Marcel Schmelzer Calls for Calm Amidst Crisis Talk in Germany

Borussia Dortmund captain Marcel Schmelzer has called for calm inside the ranks of the Bundesliga giants, even though he admits the team need to take a long, hard look at themselves following yet another disappointing display at the weekend.

BVB went down 4-2 to newly-promoted Hannover on Saturday, opening the door for Bayern Munich to cash in and leapfrog Peter Bosz's side at the top of the German top-flight.

The result also continued the North Rhine-Westphalia-based club's torrid run of current form, which has seen them pick up just one win in the previous five games - coming against third-tier side Magdeburg in the DFB Pokal last week.





However, captain Schmelzer has insisted his side must remain calm and not give into any of the 'crisis talks' that have surrounded the Signal Iduna Park of recent times.

"What is important is that we stay calm in and around the club and not rush into quick-fixes at any cost", the 29-year-old told BVBtotal.

"We need to analyse things and keep our cool."

Dortmund are now preparing themselves for two arguably season-defining fixtures, as they face Apoel Nicosia in their fourth Champions League clash of the term and Bayern Munich shortly following.

"It is precisely these two coming games that we need to use, our "final" in the Champions League and the contest against Bayern", the defender added.

Here's what today's results do to the #Bundesliga table.



Reigning champions, @FCBayernEN, climb to the top ⬆️ pic.twitter.com/BiyiXYnhtk — Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) October 28, 2017

"Our fans will be well up for it, and they will spur us on. That's is exactly what we need. We need to come through this together."