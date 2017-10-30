Brazilian Midfielder Not Making Excuses and Insists Real Madrid Have 'a Lot of Work to Do'

By 90Min
October 30, 2017

Real Madrid's defensive midfielder Casemiro has insisted that there is "a lot of work to do" if Los Blancos are going to kick-start their league campaign following an underwhelming start to the new La Liga season.

Speaking to beIN SPORTS (via AS), the 25-year-old pointed out that there is concern in the Real Madrid camp following their 2-1 defeat to Girona on Sunday. 

Isco scored after just 12 minutes to put the travelling side in front, however, quickfire goals from Cristhian Stuani and Portu at the start of the second half helped guide the hosts to a shock victory.

"In the second half, we didn't play well, we didn't create opportunities, we suffered a lot and they won the second half," Casemiro said. "Everyone is concerned. 

"We know we are far away from our other rivals, the objective, but we have to keep cool heads in this complicated and delicate moment. We have opportunities, to play better and to work hard. At Madrid, you are always obliged to win.

"Now, there are no excuses, they scored two goals and that's football. We didn't create enough but well done to Girona because they played very well."

Real Madrid will be looking to turn their fortunes around quickly when they travel to Wembley Stadium to take on Tottenham in the Champions League on Wednesday.

The two sides put on a brilliant display at the Santiago Bernabéu in the last round of European fixtures, a Raphaël Varane own goal being cancelled out by Cristiano Ronaldo to spare the hosts blushes on matchday three in the Champions League.

