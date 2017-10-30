Chargers Defensive Star Makes NFL History

By 90Min
October 30, 2017

There has been a lot of hype surrounding Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa ever since he made a name for himself playing college ball at Ohio State.

Taken with the third overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, the Chargers had high hopes for Buckeyes alum, and rightfully so.

It is safe to say that Bosa has lived up to the hype. 

In Sunday's matchup against the New England Patriots, Bosa sacked future Hall of Famer Tom Brady. It was good for his 19th sack in his first 20 professional games, an NFL record.

The record was previously held by former San Francisco 49ers defensive end Aldon Smith in 2012, who posted 18.5 sacks through his first 20 contests.

As if the moment wasn't historic enough, the fact that he made history by bringing down a five-time Super Bowl champion was icing on the cake.

It definitely helps that Bosa lines up opposite fellow star pass rusher Melvin Ingram. An offensive line can only do so much against so much talent.

19 sacks through 20 games proves it straight away.

And we have every reason to believe that Bosa's star will only rise further.

