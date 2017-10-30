Christmas Takeover Still on the Cards at Newcastle With Formal Offer Expected 'Soon'

By 90Min
October 30, 2017

Amanda Staveley is expected to make a formal offer to take control of Newcastle United 'soon', despite the fact she is yet to have a meeting with current Magpies owner Mike Ashley, according to a report from Chronicle Live.

It has been widely reported that the 44-year-old will look to take control of Newcastle this year, with her financial advisory firm, PCP Partners, holding talks with legal representatives of the Magpies over a potential sale.

A total of five parties are interested in taking control of Newcastle United, however, Staveley's group are understood to be closest to submitting a formal offer.

Having previously helped broker the deal that saw Manchester City swap hands from Thaksin Shinawatra to Sheik Mansour in 2009, PCP Partners will be coming into this deal having already delved into the business side of football.

The company were also part of a joint bid to take a share in Liverpool, however, their efforts were in vain as Fenway Sports Group rejected the proposal.

Ahead of Newcastle's trip to Turf Moor on Monday, fans attention will be turning back to the Magpies performances on the pitch.

Rafa Benitez remains unbeaten in October in the Premier League and he'll be looking to keep that run going against a Burnley side who sit just one point behind them in the league table.

