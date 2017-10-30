Cologne Fined €60,000 by UEFA After Ugly Scenes at Emirates Stadium in Europa League Tie

By 90Min
October 30, 2017

Cologne have been fined €60,000 by UEFA for crowd trouble during their Europa League tie with Arsenal. 

Thousands of the German's club fans entered the Emirates without tickets for the tie, which was played in September and resulted in some ugly scenes inside and outside the ground. This included fireworks being thrown on the pitch, acts of damage, crowd disturbances and clashes with home supporters.

UEFA have also ordered the Bundesliga club to settle damage fees with Arsenal. The fans actions resulted in that night's game being postponed by an hour, and the Gunners ended up winning 3-1. Arsenal were also charged with a blocked stairwell in the away section though no further action will be taken against them.


The fine is not the German side's only punishment, as they have been given a ban on selling away tickets in UEFA competition though it has been deferred for two years on a suspended basis. The two clubs meet in the return fixture in Germany in three weeks time and both will hope for more reserved scenes.

With the controversy of the Cologne game now behind them, the Gunners can prepare for a huge game with Manchester City on Sunday as they look to continue the pressure on the top four.

