Jose Mourinho Willing to Sell Marcus Rashford to Real Madrid But Only if Star Comes Other Way

By 90Min
October 30, 2017

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is reportedly open to selling star academy graduate Marcus Rashford to Real Madrid, as long as Old Trafford sees the arrival of Marco Asensio, according to Spanish news outlet Diario Gol

The young Englishman has appeared on the radar of Los Blancos in recent times, with boss Zinedine Zidane beginning to plan for life without 32-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo as he enters his twilight years. 

The 19-year-old Red Devil has impressed the La Liga giants with a number of outstanding performances this term, which has seen him net seven times and provide five assists in the 14 appearances he has made this campaign. 

It was thought that Real were keen to bring in Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane to answer their current struggle for goals, with their Euro 2016-winner and Karim Benzema only recording one a piece so far this season.

However, club president Florentino Perez is keen on the Frenchman remaining at the club, as is Zidane and Ronaldo, so it looks unlikely for the 29-year-old to face the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium exit door any time soon. 

But one player who could be featuring less and less as time continues is the Portugal  international, who is now entering the final years of his career with Los Blancos. 

The Spanish capital club are keen to put a contingency in place for when the inevitable comes, and see Manchester United's Rashford as the perfect replacement.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

The report suggests that boss Mourinho is in fact willing for the switch to occur, but only if Asensio comes the other way. 

The 21-year-old Spaniard set La Liga alight at the beginning of this term, netting four goals in the opening five games, including two against bitter rivals Barcelona in the Super Cup. 

However, whether Zidane will be willing to part with his up-and-coming world beater remains to be seen, especially considering the Mallorca youth academy graduate signed a new six-year deal at Real last month with a reported £442m release clause.

You May Like

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters