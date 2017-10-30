Liverpool's Daniel Sturridge Says He Needs to Play Regularly But Will Continue to Show Patience

By 90Min
October 30, 2017

Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge gave Jurgen Klopp a lot to think about after scoring the opening goal against Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

The Terriers have proven quite hard to break down this season, and have a win against Manchester United to show for it, but Sturridge's goal opened them up and led to a 3-0 finish from Liverpool, despite Mohamed Salah missing a penalty early on.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

Speaking to the club's official website after the game, Sturridge thanked Klopp for the faith placed in him, but also hinted to the manager that he should give him more minutes on the pitch.

"It's [about] getting that rhythm, that flow," he said. "For myself, I feel like I'm best when I'm like that playing regularly.


"But the manager picks the team and I'll never cause any issues or problems in the camp because he's the boss, I have a lot of respect for him and for his decisions.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

"When I go onto the pitch it's important for me to show what I can do.

"It doesn't matter how many minutes you get, you've got to put your best foot forward and show what you can do for the team.

"I'm grateful for his faith in me today and hopefully I've repaid him with the goal."

The goal was Sturridge's 100th as a professional footballer, yet he insisted that he had no idea he'd reached such a milestone when he found the back of the net against Huddersfield.

"I didn't even think about that, I completely forgot," he revealed. "I'm grateful to God for blessing me and allowing me to reach that amount of goals.

"Hopefully there will be a lot more to come - there could've been a lot more but you can never look at the past, you look to the future and say hopefully I'll be able to score another 100 before my career is over."

