PSG Cast Their Eye Over Liverpool Talisman Philippe Coutinho as Priority Summer Signing

By 90Min
October 30, 2017

PSG are a club on a mission to become a European powerhouse at the moment. The outrageous acquisitions of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe seem to have only wet the appetites of Unai Emery and the PSG contingent, as they begin plotting the next high-profile addition for the summer.


According to Telefoot, Liverpool's Brazilian maestro Philippe Coutinho is next on the PSG wish-list, to link up with Brazilian compatriot Neymar, after his world-record £190m move from Barcelona.

Ironically, throughout this summer the Catalans had relentlessly courted Coutinho as the replacement for Neymar, offering upwards of £100m, only to have the offers instantly rebuffed by a firm-standing Liverpool. Coutinho's attempt to push the move forward by submitting a transfer request was also fruitless.

NELSON ALMEIDA/GettyImages

Yet PSG seem undeterred from the drama surrounding the Liverpool playmaker and are confident they can convince Liverpool to part with their star man, despite the absence of a buyout clause in his current contract. 

Neymar will remain hopeful that his pal and international team-mate will link up with him in the French Capital, but it would surely mean departures for the French side - PSG are already pushing the limit with regards to Financial Fair Play.

Hatem Ben Arfa, Javier Pastore and Angel Di Maria are likely to be axed by PSG in order to facilitate the move, as Blaise Matuidi and Serge Aurier were last summer. It's also suggested that Julian Draxler may be sold as early as January, to close Mbappe on a permanent deal after his loan from Monaco.

Liverpool are less likely to remain as stubborn regarding Coutinho next summer as they have a pretty outstanding replacement coming to the club in 2018. Guinean midfielder Naby Keita is on his way to Merseyside from German outfit RB Leipzig and could very well be the deciding factor in whether Liverpool part with the former Inter star.

