REVEALED: What Girona Fans Shouted at Cristiano Ronaldo During Real Madrid's Embarrassing 2-1 Defeat

Cristiano Ronaldo and Real Madrid are enduring a torrid time of late in La Liga, currently sitting eight points behind league leaders Barcelona after their shocking 2-1 defeat at the hands of new boys Girona on Sunday.

Despite taking the lead through Isco in the 12th minute, who capitalised on White and Reds' Yassine Bounou's shoddy goalkeeping, Los Blancos were pegged back with two second-half goals in four minutes to leave Catalonia with nothing.

The result amplified the Spanish capital side's poor domestic start to the season, which has seen them already go down 1-0 at home to Real Betis.

However, a large portion of that must be laid at the door of usually ever-reliable Ronaldo, who, since returning from his five-match ban at the beginning of the season for a shove on a referee, has netted just once and also only provided a solitary assist.

The Euro 2016-winner cut a disgruntled figure during their second loss of the campaign, mooching around the field in a dejected manner at an unusually-like-him off-the-pace tempo.

As he would expect in the heart of Catalonia, the majority of those inside Estadi Montilivi were not in support of the face of Real, considering the current political unrest between the two regions.

The terrace slandering is something the Portugal international is used to, with every touch he makes often greeted with a chorus of boos outside of the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

However, it would appear the Girona supporters had well and truly got under the recently accredited best player in the world's skin, and with a recent revelation you can see why.

Spanish-based journalist Rik Sharma posted via his official Twitter account that in fact the vocal abuse aimed towards Ronaldo was the name of Barcelona star Lionel Messi.





""Messi" chant ringing around the stadium as Ronaldo flounders", the tweet read.

The 13,500 that had packed themselves into the small Estadi Montilivi obviously made their feelings known to who they prefer out of the two - little surprise considering where the club are based - and it appears to have made a lasting effect on the Madrid star, who yet again had an evening to forget.