Tottenham Hand Out Two Lifetime Bans to Supporters Spotted Throwing Urine at West Ham Fans

Tottenham Hotspur have issued lifetime bans to the two supporters who were spotted throwing urine at West Ham United fans during their Carabao Cup tie last week.

Following the dramatic 3-2 defeat at the hands of the Hammers, a video surfaced on social media of a supporter urinating into a cup before throwing the contents towards the away contingent at Wembley Stadium.

After the film was posted police launched an investigation to track down the pair of individuals, with the club deeming the behaviour highly unacceptable.

According to The Sun, Spurs fan Lucas Louka of Chingford, North East London, was one of those in the film, and who has since received a lifetime ban from Tottenham.





"This kind of behaviour is not acceptable", the north Londoners confirmed in a statement.

"We are issuing lifetime bans to both individuals in the video."

This is not the first time Louka has been involved in a footballing incident, with the 34-year-old given a caution for running onto the pitch in 2008.

His mother has since defended her son's actions, stating: "He is a good boy. He's not a hooligan."





In what was the second clash of the season between the two sides, Spurs squandered a two-goal advantage in the second half and crashed out of the competition, with West Ham now set to play Arsenal in the next round.