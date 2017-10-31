Burnley Chairman Mike Garlick Wants to Keep Everton Target Sean Dyche For Another Five Years

By 90Min
October 31, 2017

Burnley chairman Mike Garlick has said that he wants to keep in demand manager Sean Dyche at Turf Moor for another five years.

Dyche celebrated five years in charge of Burnley with a 1-0 win at home to Newcastle in Monday night, which lifted the Clarets to seventh in the Premier League, level on points with Liverpool.

Dyche's success has seen him linked with a number of clubs recently, with recent reports linking the so-called "Ginger Mourinho" with the manager's job at Goodison Park following the sacking of Ronald Koeman as Everton manager.

It seems however that Burnley aren't going to let their manager go without a fight. As HITC reports, club chairman Mike Garlick told BBC Radio Five Live that interest in Dyche was "the price of success."

Garlick went onto say: ""The more success we get, the more people are going to look at him. But we look after him well, and we hope he's going to be here for a long time.

"It's not something we're thinking about right now (shortlist of replacements), there is one person on our list and that is Sean Dyche. Another five years, hopefully."

If Dyche was to take the Everton job, he would inherit a side currently languishing eighteenth in the Premier League in the aftermath of Sunday's 2-0 at Leicester.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters