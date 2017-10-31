Burnley Chairman Mike Garlick Wants to Keep Everton Target Sean Dyche For Another Five Years

Burnley chairman Mike Garlick has said that he wants to keep in demand manager Sean Dyche at Turf Moor for another five years.

Dyche celebrated five years in charge of Burnley with a 1-0 win at home to Newcastle in Monday night, which lifted the Clarets to seventh in the Premier League, level on points with Liverpool.

🗓 30th October '12: Sean Dyche takes charge of Burnley, 14th in the Championship.



🗓 30th October '17: Burnley 7th in the Premier League.



👏 pic.twitter.com/ysSTiyUlfx — bet365 (@bet365) October 30, 2017

Dyche's success has seen him linked with a number of clubs recently, with recent reports linking the so-called "Ginger Mourinho" with the manager's job at Goodison Park following the sacking of Ronald Koeman as Everton manager.

BREAKING: @Everton interested in Sean Dyche becoming their new manager – Sky sources. #SSN pic.twitter.com/brv81699tY — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) October 31, 2017

It seems however that Burnley aren't going to let their manager go without a fight. As HITC reports, club chairman Mike Garlick told BBC Radio Five Live that interest in Dyche was "the price of success."

Garlick went onto say: ""The more success we get, the more people are going to look at him. But we look after him well, and we hope he's going to be here for a long time.

Will @BurnleyOfficial be able to hold on to Sean Dyche?



Chairman Mike Garlick hopes the manager will stay 'another five years hopefully' pic.twitter.com/JSPQAkM87f — BBC 5 live Sport (@5liveSport) October 30, 2017

"It's not something we're thinking about right now (shortlist of replacements), there is one person on our list and that is Sean Dyche. Another five years, hopefully."

If Dyche was to take the Everton job, he would inherit a side currently languishing eighteenth in the Premier League in the aftermath of Sunday's 2-0 at Leicester.