Forgotten Liverpool Keeper Danny Ward Admits Frustrations With Lack of Playing Time for Reds

Liverpool goalkeeper Danny Ward has admitted his deep frustrations with the lack of playing time he has been given at Anfield. The former Huddersfield Town loanee keeper watched on from the sidelines on Saturday afternoon, as his current side comprehensively beat the Terriers 3-0 in the Premier League match.

In an interview with the Huddersfield Daily Examiner, the Welshman expressed his frustrations with being the third choice keeper under Jürgen Klopp, who most often picks Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius as the two goalkeepers in his matchday squad. Ward admitted:





"You want to play as a footballer but these things happen and it’s part of the business you are in - especially as a goalkeeper"

Stu Forster/GettyImages

"The situation is what it is - I obviously miss playing but it’s just a case of sink or swim. You either accept it and let things start to dwindle, or you back yourself, train as hard as you can and try to improve yourself to ultimately be in the team at the end of the week".





"It’s a mentality thing - it’s difficult to watch from the side but it’s football, and sometimes you just have to swallow it.”





Ward is now in his sixth season at Liverpool, but has only made three first team appearances in this time. The 24-year-old starred for Huddersfield Town last season, as they got promoted to the Premier League during his loan spell.

The keeper is also thwarted on the international front, with Crystal Palace stopper Wayne Hennessey the preferred first choice for Wales. Ward may well choose to leave the Reds for pastures new in the summer, as his lack of playing time in the Premier League is clearly thwarting his development as a player.