Former Premier League Star Jamie Carragher Lays Into West Ham & Labels Them a 'Shambles'

Former Liverpool and England defender Jamie Carragher fears for West Ham's Premier League status, after scrutinising the side's application in their recent 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace.

West Ham let a two goal lead slip at Selhurst Park, conceding a 97th minute equaliser to Wilfried Zaha to add even more pressure to Slaven Bilic.

Speaking on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football, Carragher pulled no punches in his scathing assessment of the Hammers' defending for Palace's late equaliser.

Phil Thompson Slams West Ham Star Michail Antonio for His Role in Palace's Last-Gasp Equaliser https://t.co/QSJGrOUr4c — West Ham Pro (@WestHamPro) October 29, 2017

He said: "There are a lot of teams down the bottom of the league you could make a case for survival. I'm struggling with West Ham.

"It's a shambles. Six players ahead of the ball, again, the same situation, and there is four versus two at the back post. That is a disgrace that you find yourself in that situation. It will have felt like a defeat."

Carragher was not finished there, alluding to previous Premier League teams and comparing West Ham's current plight to those clubs who have suffered relegation in the past.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

He continued, stating: "West Ham are getting a little bit too close for comfort to the teams we've slaughtered over the years. Your Sunderlands, your QPRs.

"We watched them, and it was really poor against Brighton, their application, and then you see that, in the last minute, you're fighting for your lives against another rival, it's more than three points, and you've got people bombing forward to get a goal and then jogging back.

"They're the I would massively worry about in terms of relegation, because it doesn't seem like there's much there."

West Ham are currently teetering on the brink of the relegation zone in 16th having won only two of their ten Premier League games this season and face a tough game against Liverpool on Saturday in the evening kick off.