Jonny Williams Insists He Wants to Play Premier League Football With Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace midfielder Jonny Williams has admitted that he still dreams of establishing himself as one of the Premier League's top midfielders, despite being loaned away from the Eagles for the fifth time in his Palace career.

Still only 24-years-old, the Welsh midfielder has had a patchy spell with Crystal Palace after coming through their academy. He has made 55 appearances for the club and injuries have riddled his career , however The Express report that Williams is committed to the club.

Williams is currently on a season-long loan at Sunderland, who have had a rough start to life in the Championship after their relegation from the top flight last season. But Williams penned a 2-year contract extension in June with Crystal Palace to keep him at the club until 2019.

Williams said "I signed an extra year in the summer and it's a great honour to be signing a contract at Palace.





"It's always been my dream since I was a kid to do that so I liked to sign that extra year for myself and that gives me an extra year to take this season really seriously and get fit and do well and show people what kind of player I am.

"I'm sure some people have forgotten with the stop-start career I've had at the moment. It gives me a great opportunity to do well this season.In all the games I've played in I've been positive in my performances. I'm happy from a personal level it's just getting the results now."