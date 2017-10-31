Jordan Clarkson Hilariously Lost Huge Bet to LaMelo Ball at Dave & Busters

Another day, another Ball brother making headlines.

Today it's LaMelo Ball, who just made himself 200 dollars richer--at the expense of one of his brother's Laker teammates.

Apparently, Lonzo Ball had his 20th birthday party at Dave & Busters, which was attended by family and teammates alike.

During the party, LaMelo went head-to-head with Clarkson at the basketball arcade game pop-a-shot. And while it's still up in the air who would win in a game of one on one, LaMelo is evidently miles ahead of Clarkson at pop-a-shot.

Jordan Clarkson lost $200 to LaMelo in Pop-A-Shot at Lonzo's birthday party at Dave & Buster’s 😂 https://t.co/EbbFEhxZG5 pic.twitter.com/9b8qK7hoaC — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 30, 2017

With a friendly wager of 200 dollars on the game, LaMelo made bank--not that he needs it, as he's already got a shoe deal without graduating high school.

Today, LaMelo Ball becomes the 1st high school player ever to have his own signature shoe. The "Melo Ball 1" pic.twitter.com/3EpJuBA1EF — Big Baller Brand (@bigballerbrand) August 31, 2017

Have a day, LaMelo. The world will soon be yours.