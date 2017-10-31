Landon Donovan Won't Rule Out Role With US Soccer

Reeling from the shocking collapse that saw the US Men's National Team miss its first World Cup since 1986, Landon Donovan is refusing to sit on the sidelines any longer.

At a recent event in Manhattan hosted by electronics manufacturer Hisense, the USA soccer legend told me that taking the right lessons from the team's shocking crashout begins with a long look in the mirror from an establishment plagued by arrogance.

"I think there needs to be a greater level of humility," he said, echoing the sentiments of former national team star Claudio Reyna.

"Every other country has been through these types of things, so they've learned from them, they've had to have some humility around it, and I think we're going through that stage in our development," Donovan continued.





So, are changes needed at the top? With the monumental World Cup blow, US Soccer Federation President Sunil Gulati's position has never looked weaker, and there's a power vacuum with the national team in the wake of coach Bruce Arena's resignation.





"If we had the answers, we wouldn't be where we are," Donovan said. "Sunil, I think, like all of us, is looking at himself critically and saying, 'what could I have done better?' I know when it happened I thought to myself, am I doing enough? And the answer is no," he said.

Well, well, well. Armed with the very humility he's calling for in the organization, it sounds like Landon could be gunning for one of those top jobs himself.

Reports indicate that Landon Donovan is seriously considering running for the U.S. Soccer presidency. #USSoccer https://t.co/62lEAm4V6C — Glenn Wong (@WongSportsLaw) October 19, 2017

"I was sick to my stomach watching [the US get eliminated] two weeks ago. So I'm not going to sit back and just let it happen without trying to help. I can't do that anymore. It wouldn't be true to myself if that we're the case," Donovan said.

It sure sounded like he's ready to take the gloves off and get in the mix, so I asked him point-blank if he'd rule out an official position with the federation or the national team.

"Absolutely not," he said without hesitation. "I think it's important to have some sort of role, whether it's behind the scenes or a more prominent role. I should be spending time helping lend my experiences to this whole thing to make it better. Again, I'm not the expert. I've never claimed to be the expert."

"But I have a lot of experience that a lot of people don't have that I should be imparting on this whole thing."

Not for nothing, he's talking about experience that neither Sunil Gulati nor any recent US National Team coach can match.

Is it time to get ready for Landon 2018?