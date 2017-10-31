Man Utd Fans Are Swooning Over Bromance Between Stars Juan Mata and David de Gea

Love is in the air at Manchester United. At least, on the pitch anyway.

Midfielder Juan Mata's latest tweet about goalkeeper David de Gea has got fans of the Old Trafford club all loved-up as the two team-mates have been sharing their Red (hot) Devil love for one-another on social media.

It all began on Monday, when Mata sent this tweet:

Find someone who looks at you the way @D_DeGea looks at me. pic.twitter.com/MxZoAGyjqR — Juan Mata García (@juanmata8) October 30, 2017

The response from United fans has been nothing short of a sensation, garnering over 15,000 re-tweets and 37,000 likes.

When De Gea made the switch from Atletico Madrid to England in June 2011, the Madrid stopper was United's only Spaniard on the book at the club. That was of course before Mata's arrival from Chelsea in January 2014.

Since then, the pair have clearly struck up something of a close relationship both on and off the pitch as the tweet, which shows De Gea looking lovingly at his team-mate in training - with a split close-up up of his eyes - merely touches the surface of their budding bromance.

One reply in particular got the look of love spot on:

Image by Neil Leverett

Mata, who also posted on Instagram did not get the response he was looking for however from his club-mate.

The post was furthered given the thumbs up by Hoffenheim winger Serge Gnabry who responded with, 'hahahahahhahahah!!'.

Then it was De Gea's turn himself, who proceeded to stick two middle-figure emoticons up instead..

Well, they say the course of true love never did run smoothly...

The two will be hoping to restore harmony as United entertain Benfica on Tuesday evening.