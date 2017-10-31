Manchester City to Rival Barcelona for Signature of Bayern Munich Ace Kimmich

By 90Min
October 31, 2017

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is preparing to dip into his former club Bayern, in order to secure the services of versatile fullback Joshua Kimmich, despite interest from Barcelona.

According to Bild, Guardiola is willing to shell out up to £44m in order to bring the German International in, even with the recent acquisitions of Kyle Walker and Danilo in the summer.


However, despite reports of City's interest, Bayern seem less than keen on making a deal for Kimmich - seemingly the long term replacement for Philip Lahm - and would only consider a fee far in excess of the £44m on offer.

Bayern Sporting Director Michael Reschke claimed: "Joshua has a much higher transfer value and I believe that Bayern wouldn't give Jo up even for £50m."

It's not hard to see why Bayern are seemingly reluctant to sell Kimmich. The 22 year old's start to life at the Bavarians has been nothing short of sensational, registering three goals and six assists in 16 games. 

Kimmich at the moment is displaying form reminiscent of his predecessor Philip Lahm and opposite David Alaba.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

The young star knows Pep Guardiola well from the Spaniards time as Bayern Manager and is very keen on him as a person, but it looks likely that they wont be teaming up any time soon. it would take a serious offer to tempt Bayern to consider parting with such a prospect.

