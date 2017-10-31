Manchester United 2-0 SL Benfica: Red Devils Edge Past Brave Benfica

By 90Min
October 31, 2017

Manchester United edged past a resilient SL Benfica side thanks to an own goal from Mile Svilar, followed by a Daley Blind penalty in their fourth Champions League game of the season.


The Red Devils might have won the game by a greater margin had Anthony Martial converted the first penalty awarded to United. 

The home side made a promising start to the European encounter and were gifted a golden opportunity to take the lead when Anthony Martial was brought down by Douglas in the penalty box. The Frenchman stepped up to take the resulting spot kick but it was saved by the 18-year-old Benfica stopper Mile Svilar.

The teenage keeper went from hero to zero half an hour later when Nemanja Matic's effort crashed off the post and onto the back of Svilar which resulted in the ball rolling across the goal line to give the Red Devils the advantage. 


Mile Svilar now holds the Champions League records for youngest keeper to save a penalty and to score an own goal. Meanwhile, Manchester United's club record signing Romelu Lukaku had the chance to double the lead but Svilar made another good save to keep Benfica in the game.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

The away side's best chance came with 25 minutes left of the match, Eric Bailly's sloppy pass was pounced on by Raul Jiminez but the Mexican striker could only poke his effort onto the post as David de Gea stood rooted to the spot. 


All hope of a Benfica comeback was exstingiushed in the 78th minute when Manchester United were awarded their second penalty of the game, following a poor challenge from Jardel on Marcus Rashford. Daley Blind stepped up and smashed a low hard strike down the centre of the goal to seal all three points for the Red Devils,

Michael Steele/GettyImages

Jose Mourinho's team just need a point from their remaining two Champions League games to secure qualification to the knockout phase of Europe's elite club competition 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters