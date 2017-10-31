PHOTO: Ex-Liverpool Star Luis Garcia Endears Himself With Fans Again After Hilarious Halloween Post

Former Liverpool and Spanish winger Luis Garcia is fondly remembered at Anfield during his three year stay at the club.

Winning both the Champions League and FA Cup during his time at the club, Garcia wrote his name into Liverpool folklore for one moment in particular, and wanted to reminded everyone about it this Halloween.

Garcia posted a photo of himself dressed as a ghost in memory of his now infamous 'Ghost Goal' in Liverpool's 2005 Champions League semi-final second leg against Chelsea.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

It was the only goal across the two legs and sent the Reds into the final to face favourites AC Milan.

Garcia played in the final that saw Liverpool come back from the dead in Istanbul to level the game 3-3 after being 3-0 at half time.

Scott Barbour/GettyImages

Liverpool eventually won the final in a dramatic penalty shoot out, although Garcia wants his social media followers to remember a more appropriate moment on this Halloween night.