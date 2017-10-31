Real Madrid Stars Marcelo and Luka Modric Show Their Passion on the Pitch as Real Lose Key Ground

Real Madrid stars Marcelo and Luka Modric were caught bickering by television cameras, as the pair unleashed their frustrations during their shock 2-1 loss to Girona on Sunday.

The result saw Zinedine Zidane's side remain in third place in the table, now eight points behind a rampant Barcelona side who are storming to the La Liga title as things stand.

As reported by Deportes Cuatro, via AS, the talented pair exchanged angry words when Modric was substituted in the second half, a change which caused the Croatian midfielder apparent anguish. Responding to Modric's outburst, Marcelo is believed to have fired back by contending:

"You say that I've messed up...and you haven't?"

The pair weren't the only two who were spotted losing the plot with each-other - forward players Isco and Karim Benzema were also seen to be involved in a moment of tension, as the former gesticulated with annoyance when he didn't receive passes at key moments during the game.

Cristiano Ronaldo also couldn't hide his frustration, as he appeared to be infuriated by both Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane getting in his way as he attempted to divert a header home from a set-piece. Real Madrid are showing worrying signs on imploding, as their poor form on the pitch is showing no signs of ending any time soon.

Zidane's side travel to London this week to take on Spurs in the Champions League. The home side will be full of confidence heading into the game, after impressing many with their 1-1 draw in the Bernabéu earlier in the month. Los Blancos will be eager to reignite their season, and Ronaldo and co will be determined to return to winning ways in the crucial match-up.