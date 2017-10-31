Redskins Fan Has to Pay Up on Hilarious Bet After Cold Take

Sometimes, it's tough to swallow a bad prediction.

Admitting you were wrong when old words come back to haunt you is never pleasant. Eating your own words certainly doesn't taste well. You know what it tastes better than? A hat.

After Ryan Grant's five catch performance during the Redskins' loss to the Cowboys , one Washington fan is about to find that out the hard way.

If Ryan Grant surpasses 20 receptions OR 200 yards on the season, I will eat a Nationals Fedora on Periscope. — Mark T Herbert (@armyofnorthrnva) August 2, 2017

Looks like somebody is taking the phrase "eating a hat" a little too seriously.

The Redskins may have multiple options including Josh Doctson, Terrelle Pryor, Jameson Crowder, and Jordan Reed, but Grant is still talented enough to have a place on this offense. In just seven games, he's just two catches shy of his career high of 23. Plus, he already eclipsed -the 200-yard mark on the season.

If he doubles it, will this fan have to eat two hats? Or is one fedora enough? Either way, that periscope sounds like it's going to be one must-watch broadcast.