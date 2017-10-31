REPORT: Golden State Won't Exercise Option On Young Big Man

The rest of the NBA likely hates it, but the Warriors are better than most at keeping their core together.

Over the last year or two, we've shockingly seen key players remain in Golden State despite all the superstars they have to pay. Players like Andre Iguodala, JaVale McGee, and Sean Livingston still stay on the team due to the organization's dedication to getting the band back together. They're even working on keeping Head Coach Steve Kerr for the long haul.

Yet sometimes, you have to realize it's impossible to keep everybody.

Golden State will not exercise 4th-year option of Kevon Looney, league sources tell ESPN. He’ll become an unrestricted at end of season. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) October 31, 2017

Looney may not be considered a key cog in this well-oiled machine, but he has been part of the team that won a championship and set the NBA regular season record for wins.

We'll have to see if another team is willing to pay him the big bucks to see if the winning ways can rub off on them.