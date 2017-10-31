REPORT: Marlins Looking to Trade Three Stars This Offseason

By 90Min
October 31, 2017

There's a new sheriff in town, with Derek Jeter taking over as Marlins owner after buying the team from Jeffery Loria.

The oft-criticized Loria had a significant say in day-to-day operations, and with the Jeter administration coming in, the question of what will happen to the roster is one of particular interest.

According to reports, the preferred way for the Marlins to get down to their $90 million payroll goal is to do it quickly, by trading away established big-money vets Dee Gordon, Martin Prado, and possible 2017 NL MVP Giancarlo Stanton.

There are bound to be plenty of suitors interested in the services of Gordon, the former NL Batting champion. Prado is coming off an injury plagued year, but hit .305 the year before and can still contribute.


Stanton, on the other hand, has been the subject of trade chatter all offseason. The player who hit 59 home runs this past year has been linked to teams like the Giants and Red Sox, among others.

Stanton brings mammoth talent, but also a mammoth contract. The highest paid player in baseball history will most likely have to agree to amend his 13-year, $325 million contract before one of the many contenders looking for star power agrees to send Miami the requisite talent to get a deal done.

