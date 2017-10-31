Spanish Report Claims Jürgen Klopp Has Contacted Real Madrid Keeper Ahead of Stunning Summer Swoop

By 90Min
October 31, 2017

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp is believed to have personally called Real Madrid keeper Keylor Navas, in an attempt to bring in the top stopper in a transfer deal next summer. The Reds have struggled to find a solid and reliable goalkeeper since the departure of Pepe Reina in 2014, with Simon Mignolet failing to replicate the form that saw him scooped from Sunderland.

As reported by Diario Gol, via Calcio Mercato, Klopp is keen to sign the Costa Rican international, who may move due to his apparent dissatisfaction with club president Florentino Perez. Navas is thought to be displeased with the club's continued pursuit of Manchester United star David De Gea, who would certainly take Navas' starting spot should he arrive.

EZEQUIEL BECERRA/GettyImages

Klopp is thought to have given Navas assurances that he would be the undisputed first choice goalkeeper should he make the summer switch to Anfield, with the charismatic German manager beginning to lose patience with his error-prone keepers Mignolet and Loris Karius.

Liverpool have conceded 16 goals in 10 Premier League games so far this season, and their defence has been under immense scrutiny from pundits as they continue to concede cheap goals against their opposition. Navas would certainly offer the Reds stability, and the move could suit both parties well.

Real Madrid signed Navas after he wowed spectators with his acrobatic goalkeeping displays in the 2014 World Cup. Since then, the keeper has gone from strength to strength at Los Blancos, winning a La Liga title and two Champions League medals during his time with the Spanish giants.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters