Spanish Report Claims Jürgen Klopp Has Contacted Real Madrid Keeper Ahead of Stunning Summer Swoop

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp is believed to have personally called Real Madrid keeper Keylor Navas, in an attempt to bring in the top stopper in a transfer deal next summer. The Reds have struggled to find a solid and reliable goalkeeper since the departure of Pepe Reina in 2014, with Simon Mignolet failing to replicate the form that saw him scooped from Sunderland.

As reported by Diario Gol, via Calcio Mercato, Klopp is keen to sign the Costa Rican international, who may move due to his apparent dissatisfaction with club president Florentino Perez. Navas is thought to be displeased with the club's continued pursuit of Manchester United star David De Gea, who would certainly take Navas' starting spot should he arrive.

Klopp is thought to have given Navas assurances that he would be the undisputed first choice goalkeeper should he make the summer switch to Anfield, with the charismatic German manager beginning to lose patience with his error-prone keepers Mignolet and Loris Karius.

Liverpool have conceded 16 goals in 10 Premier League games so far this season, and their defence has been under immense scrutiny from pundits as they continue to concede cheap goals against their opposition. Navas would certainly offer the Reds stability, and the move could suit both parties well.

Real Madrid signed Navas after he wowed spectators with his acrobatic goalkeeping displays in the 2014 World Cup. Since then, the keeper has gone from strength to strength at Los Blancos, winning a La Liga title and two Champions League medals during his time with the Spanish giants.