Angry Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren has revealed he has been sent a 'disgusting' death threat, via social media platform Instagram.

The 28-year-old has been much-maligned this season, but came in for particularly heavy criticism following the Reds' defeat to Tottenham at Wembley on October 22.

Lovren put in a poor defensive display and was at fault for two of Spurs' goals before being substituted at the half hour mark, and has now had to deal with threats made to him and his family, which he shared in an Instagram story, quoting someone who said he would "murder" his family.

He said, as quoted by the BBC: "I cannot ignore when my family is threatened. I just can't and won't accept that."

📷 PHOTO | Dejan Lovren on Instagram. 🇭🇷



No matter what your opinion of him is, sending death threats to a man's family is out of order. ❌ pic.twitter.com/1uAYhztAWB — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) October 31, 2017

The Croat, who moved to Anfield in 2014 for £20m from Southampton, had been down to start Liverpool's match with Huddersfield, but had to pull out after picking up an injury in the warm up.

His manager Jurgen Klopp turned voice of reason in the aftermath of the game and leapt to his defense. He said: "You are the kind of people standing around with smartphones instead of helping. I'm not this kind of person.

"Of course it's not the nicest week in Dejan's life but it's only football. People don't become a better or a worse person through making a mistake in a football game."

Both Liverpool and the Merseyside Police are aware of the threat made to Lovren, and the latter are currently trying to obtain more information.