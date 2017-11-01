Antonio Rudiger Reveals Conte's Dressing Room Reaction to Chelsea's Champions League Defeat to Roma

By 90Min
November 01, 2017

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has always been known to wear his emotions on both sleeves. Where he wears zealous ecstasy on one sleeve, he also wears anger and frustration on the other.

Whereas last season we saw the Conte that would leap into the waves of Chelsea fans when his team would score, this season we’ve seen him angrily gesticulate along the touchline in frustration, leaving a trail of kicked water bottles in his wake.


The difference in last season, and this one is that Chelsea have produced inconsistently, igniting the fiery side in Conte.

Yesterday’s 3-0 Champions League loss to Roma led to an aftermath of an angry Conte erupt in the Chelsea dressing room, according to Chelsea defender, Antonio Rüdiger.

Rüdiger told beIN Sports (via Metro) when asked if Conte was angry or disappointed afterwards: "Both, it’s normal, it’s normal for him.

"It’s out of our hands, of course the coach is angry and disappointed – everyone has to be." 

Conte will feel that his post-game reactions were vindicated at the manner his side lost such an important game. Conceding the first goal after 39 seconds, and then Rüdiger's defensive mishap helped Roma grab a two goal lead at half time.


Diego Perotti scored in the second half to cap a miserable evening for Chelsea, who themselves were wasteful in front of goal. Chelsea now sit second in Group C - their destiny to qualify still in there hands – though, fortunate that Qarabag drew another stalemate out of Atletico Madrid.

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/GettyImages

Chelsea now head into the weekend into a huge matchup against Manchester United. 

Asked if Chelsea can bounce back against Manchester United on Sunday, Rudiger replied: "We have to clear our minds and we have to discuss this game again. 

"There were certainly a lot of things that were not good, of course, we have to talk about this match again because Sunday is a very important match."

