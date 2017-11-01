Barcelona have confirmed that both Sergi Roberto and Andre Gomes will be out of action for roughly 3-5 weeks following injuries picked up in the Blaugrana's 0-0 draw with Olympiacos on Tuesday night.

The Catalans were left frustrated on Tuesday evening, having failed to get the better of goalkeeper Silvio Proto - denying Lionel Messi five times, while Luis Suarez came the closest to breaking the deadlock with an effort striking the bar.

However, the news gets worse for the Blaugrana following club medics' analyses of both Gomes and Roberto - the latter being forced off with a hamstring complaint before half time, with Gomes suffering a thigh injury towards the end of the match.

"The FC Barcelona medical services have confirmed that Sergi Roberto and André Gomes will be out of action for between 3-5 weeks." A statement reads on the club's official website.

"Tests have confirmed that he has a hamstring strain in his right leg and will be out for around five weeks.

"(Andre Gomes) picked up a thigh injury in his right leg which means he will be out of action for around 3-4 weeks."

The two players add to Ernesto Valverde's unwanted injury list. Both Ousmane Dembele and Rafinha remain long term absentees for the Catalan club, while Aleix Vidal and Arda Turan are still yet to return to the fold.

Barcelona's draw in Greece means that the Spanish league leaders are still yet to confirm there place in the knockout stages of the Champions League - with Sporting CP and Juventus still in contention for a spot.