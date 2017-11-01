Bayern Boss Jupp Heynckes Reveals Robert Lewandowski Will Be Fit for Crucial Dortmund Showdown

By 90Min
November 01, 2017

Bayern Munich coach Jupp Heynckes has confirmed that Robert Lewandowski will be fit to play  in Saturday's Bundesliga clash against Borussia Dortmund.

The Polish striker was absent from his side's 2-1 Champions League victory over Celtic on Tuesday night with a minor muscle problem.

Kingsley Coman, a natural winger, was required to fill in for Lewandowski due to Bayern's lack of backup options in the position.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

And Heynckes, while revealing that the prolific 29-year-old will be fit for the weekend, admitted that he would prefer more possible replacements in attack.

"It's not my ideal choice to replace someone in attack with a midfielder," Heynckes said, quoted by FourFourTwo.

"I thought the team did well with this. Lewy trained well today and seems fit. All being well, he'll play at the weekend."

Bayern secured their qualification for the last 16 of the Champions League with victory in Glasgow, and Heynckes was complimentary of his players after the win.


"I knew that today would be a very difficult, intensive game," he said. "We've had a busy schedule recently and have been working hard on the training pitch. But that's normal.

"I think the team played well in possession, but Celtic had phases where they attacked us aggressively and caused us problems.

"Last Saturday we had a tough game against a top side [beating RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga] and today we had another difficult game. Of course it takes a lot of energy from the players.

"It's important that we have qualified, but it's going to be difficult to finish top of the group because of our head-to-head record [losing 3-0 in Paris to PSG]."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters