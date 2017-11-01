Champions League Roundup: English Clubs Fly High as German Duo Disappoint Once Again

Tottenham secured an historic result against Real Madrid on Wednesday night to qualify for the knockout stages of the Champions League, beating the reigning European champions 3-1 at Wembley thanks to a brilliant brace from a resurgent Dele Alli.

Spurs led 1-0 at the half, but a stuttering Real - who lost 2-1 to Girona on Sunday - were ripped apart in the second half. Alli added his second after putting Casemiro on the floor, before Christian Eriksen finished off a lightning counter-attack to wrap the game up. Cristiano Ronaldo grabbed a late consolation, but couldn't change the result.

Tottenham end Real Madrid's run of 30 #UCL group stage games unbeaten - had lost only 1 of their last 48 group fixtures (v Dortmund, 2012) pic.twitter.com/Cp6LRilOSN — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) November 1, 2017

For the full story on that incredible 90 minutes at Wembley, Ben Davies' match report is up here.

Borussia Dortmund's recent woes continued at the Westfalenstadion, surrendering a 1-0 lead to APOEL to draw 1-1 with the Cypriot side for the second time in a fortnight.

Raphael Guerreiro broke the deadlock on the half-hour mark, capitalising on his side's absolute dominance, but Mickael Pote stabbed home an equaliser early in the second half as the hosts remained winless in the group - now sitting five points behind second placed Real.

Very real possibility that Dortmund, Napoli and Atlético Madrid drop into the Europa League. Prayers for Arsenal. — Sameer (@Sameer_R13) November 1, 2017

A thrilling game between Napoli and Manchester City at the Stadio San Paolo finished 4-2 to the visitors, but it was the hosts who took the lead early thanks to a stunning team goal finished off by Dries Mertens.

Headers from both of City's centre-backs turned the game on its head before Leroy Sane's foul in the area allowed Jorginho to level from the spot - but the young winger made up for it with a blistering counter-attacking run shortly afterwards; Sergio Aguero picking the ball up to finish past Pepe Reina and become the Citizens' all-time leading goalscorer in all competitions.

178 – Sergio Aguero is now the highest scoring player in Manchester City’s history (178 goals in 264 apps). Iconic. pic.twitter.com/6RSx7wwHo1 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 1, 2017

For more on City's 4-2 win, finished off by Raheem Sterling, Aarron Bates' full match report is up here.

Shakhtar continued their impressive form with an 3-1 win over Feyenoord to reach the brink of qualification in Group F's other game, going six points clear of Napoli with two games to play. The game burst into life early on with three goals in five minutes - the home side roaring back with two goals from Marlos and one from Facundo Ferreyra after Nicolai Joergensen's opener.

Liverpool were frustrated throughout a tight first half for the second time in five days, but a delightful flicked goal from Mohamed Salah finally broke Maribor's resistance four minutes after the break.

13 - Mohamed Salah has been directly involved in 13 goals for Liverpool this season (10 goals, 3 assists); more than any other player. Vital pic.twitter.com/e38Ny3u2fB — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 1, 2017

James Milner saw a penalty saved at 1-0, but a slick passing move around the box saw Emre Can fire home the second of the night to secure the points - Daniel Sturridge scoring his first Champions League goal in nearly seven years to round off a 3-0 win.

For more on that game, Adam Barnish has you covered here.

Sevilla kept things tight behind the Reds with a 2-1 win at home to Spartak thanks to a stunning strike from Ever Banega, leaving just three points between the group's leading trio with all left to play for.

The Argentine set up Clement Langlet in the first half for the Spanish side's opener before firing home a brilliant, swerving strike from the edge of the area on the hour mark to double the lead - Ze Luis' goal for Spartak providing some late drama.

Besiktas 1-1 Monaco FT:



⚽️ Rony Lopes

⚽️ Cenk Tosun



The Turkish side drop points for the first time in the Champions League this season. pic.twitter.com/ntDLntH8Ts — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) November 1, 2017

In the night's early game, last season's semi-finalists Monaco left themselves with a mountain to climb to qualify from Group G - a 1-1 draw against Besiktas meaning that they sit bottom of the group with just two points. Rony Lopes got the opening goal with a delightful curling finish, but Cenk Tosun hit the leveller from the spot after Ricardo Quaresma was fouled in the box.

Porto's 3-1 win over RB Leipzig kept Besiktas from going through with two games to spare, the Portuguese side leapfrogging the Red Bull-backed side into second place in the group, two points clear of Ralph Hasenhüttl's men - Danilo Pereira bagging the winner after a lovely chipped finish from Timo Werner cancelled out Hector Herrera's opener. Maxi Pereira struck in injury time to round out the night.