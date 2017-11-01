Crocked City Star Benjamin Mendy Set for Return to Manchester to Continue His Rehabilitation

Manchester City fans will be glad to hear that left back Benjamin Mendy will be returning to the north-west of England this weekend as he continues his rehabilitation following knee surgery.

Mendy - who has been sidelined since the September 23 after sustaining knee ligament damage - has become an instant hit with City fans since his £52m switch from Monaco this summer.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

The 23-year-old has been recuperating in Barcelona for the past six weeks, but he revealed in an interview with CityTV that he will be returning to the club this Saturday.

Reported by Manchester City’s official club website, the France international said: “I return to the CFA this Saturday afternoon to begin work with our medical team and I can’t wait to get back to Manchester. My knee is feeling better and I can’t wait to return. I miss the guys and I speak with them constantly but I will see them this weekend.”

Mendy added that he was delighted that his side were in such good form, saying that he will be keenly watching City’s Champions League clash against Napoli on Wednesday night, as well as City’s mouth-watering match-up against Arsenal this Sunday.

Almost ready for tomorrow 😂😂 keep me a spot on the bench we never know guys @mancity 🤷🏾‍♂️😂 #JustOneMonth pic.twitter.com/zmXnkwTRt2 — Benjamin Mendy (@benmendy23) October 31, 2017

“They have been playing some great stuff and it’s great everyone is calling us the shark team,” said Mendy. “This will be a tough game [against Napoli] and we need to win to continue our winning run. Every game is important so we need to win this match first, but Sunday’s game is huge ahead of the international break.”

Though Mendy’s injury was expected to keep him out until at least April, he has shown positive signs in his rehabilitation, already managing to kick a ball. The French left back has also shared his big aspirations before the season is out.

Speaking to The Times, Mendy shared: "I told Pep [Guardiola] after I got my results I would only have surgery if he promised me City would be in the Champions League semi-finals when I come back. That is our checkpoint. That is where we will meet again.”