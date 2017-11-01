Crystal Palace Recieve Welcome Boost Ahead of Spurs Clash as Mamadou Sakho Steps Up Recovery

By 90Min
November 01, 2017

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson received some welcome news ahead of the London derby with Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday at Wembley Stadium, as key defender Mamadou Sakho returned to training. 

Reported in the Croydon Advisor, the French international has returned to light training in preparation for the important league clash at the weekend. 

This was also confirmed by the club as they posted photographs on the Palace's official website and Twitter account showing the defender being put through his paces by coaching and medical staff.

Having missed last weekend's 2-2 draw with West Ham United due to a calf injury, former England manager Hodgson will be eager to get Sakho involved in the Palace squad to boost his defensive options especially against a Spurs side that has multiple attacking options and has the Premier League's top scorer - firing on all cylinders - in Harry Kane. 

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

More good news for the Eagles is that Scottish international James McArthur also returned to light training after getting over a slight ankle injury. 

It has been a challenging start for the Selhurst Park club, however the battle to overcome injuries to key players has not helped the situation. 

Now those players are making their way back and proving their fitness, this will provide the necessary platform for Crystal Palace to fight their way out of the relegation zone as they have the quality in the squad to be soaring a lot higher than their current position reflects. 

