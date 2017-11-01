Defiant Real Boss Claims to 'Work Best Under Pressure' as Below-Par Los Blancos Prepare for Spurs

By 90Min
November 01, 2017

Reach Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has claimed that his Champions League holders will use the league defeat to Girona, as motivation to win Wednesday's Champions League clash against Tottenham at Wembley.

Girona came from behind to beat the Spanish giants 2-1 on Sunday, leaving Real eight points adrift of rivals Barcelona - currently in fine fettle.

Zidane now faces Tottenham, as both sit at the top of their Champions League group on identical points and the pressure is ripe on the Frenchman, who is said to be relishing the challenge.

Speaking to ESPN Zidane explained: "In many ways I like this situation."

"It’s a good feeling to have the motivation of a big match to return to winning ways, it inspires me and when things are toughest, you need a big challenge to come back stronger. it’s when I work best", he maintained.

The Frenchman then reiterated: "Some people believe a defeat means we are weakest but is the exact opposite, we are working harder than ever at coming back stronger against a great opponent."

Alex Broadway/GettyImages

Talking about the League results, Zidane said: "Was Girona my worst match as manager? I don’t think so, that’s an overreaction and you must remember we went a goal up but could not take advantage of that, but we must bounce back.

"It’s important for us not to think too much about that and move on, to think of the match against Spurs and give all we can to that match to win."

Marcelo, speaking to the press, echoed his managers notions, and when questioned about the impact of Harry Kane, stated:  "It does not make, for me, a big difference. Harry Kane is a very important player but Tottenham are more than just one player."

