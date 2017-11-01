Diego Simeone Rues Missed Chances & Points to Roma Fixture as Tournament Defining Moment

By 90Min
November 01, 2017

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has rued his teams inability to score against Qarabag in their Champions League encounter on Tuesday night - pointing to their match against AS Roma as a crucial tie.

It's the same story again for Atletico - plenty of shots and domination, but no end product. Despite the Spanish club's classy looking attack, Simeone's side failed to break down their opponent, leaving Atletico third in group C.

And speaking after the game, the Argentinian pointed to the impressive display put on by the Qarabag goalkeeper prohibiting his team from finding the back of the net:

"All explanations, after this result, are excuses," Simeone said in his post-match press conference (via ESPN).

"We did not start badly, had some chances but could not take them. Then we got anxious, nervous, at end of the first half. We played as we needed to in second half, I have the feeling team did everything they could do.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

"Their goalkeeper had a great game, Qarabag defended very well. Clearly the result is not what we were looking for, and we are in this arm-wrestle with the goal. We must keep insisting to overcome this situation."

After Atletico's disappointing draw, Simeone has now pointed to an important match against Roma - a game which he claims will determine his club's Champions League future:

"When Roma come here we will try and win our game", he continued.

"You get what you deserve. We will know after the Roma game if we can continue, or are out already."

Atletico are currently four points adrift of second placed Chelsea in group C.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters