Diego Simeone Rues Missed Chances & Points to Roma Fixture as Tournament Defining Moment

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has rued his teams inability to score against Qarabag in their Champions League encounter on Tuesday night - pointing to their match against AS Roma as a crucial tie.

It's the same story again for Atletico - plenty of shots and domination, but no end product. Despite the Spanish club's classy looking attack, Simeone's side failed to break down their opponent, leaving Atletico third in group C.

And speaking after the game, the Argentinian pointed to the impressive display put on by the Qarabag goalkeeper prohibiting his team from finding the back of the net:

"All explanations, after this result, are excuses," Simeone said in his post-match press conference (via ESPN).

"We did not start badly, had some chances but could not take them. Then we got anxious, nervous, at end of the first half. We played as we needed to in second half, I have the feeling team did everything they could do.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

"Their goalkeeper had a great game, Qarabag defended very well. Clearly the result is not what we were looking for, and we are in this arm-wrestle with the goal. We must keep insisting to overcome this situation."

After Atletico's disappointing draw, Simeone has now pointed to an important match against Roma - a game which he claims will determine his club's Champions League future:

"When Roma come here we will try and win our game", he continued.

"You get what you deserve. We will know after the Roma game if we can continue, or are out already."

Atletico are currently four points adrift of second placed Chelsea in group C.