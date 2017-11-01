Dominic Calvert-Lewin Sees Everton Being More Successful Under 'Honest' Unsworth

Young Everton and England forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin believes that caretaker manager David Unsworth is the right man to save the Toffees' season because of his honesty with the players.

Calvert-Lewin told Everton's Official Website that he is backing his honesty to get Everton back to winning ways ahead of Thursday night's Europa League clash against French side Lyon, which Everton lost the reverse fixture of 2-1 in the controversial game that involved an aggressive fan throwing punches at the players.

Calvert-Lewin said "Everyone is looking forward to trying to return to winning ways.

"The match at Chelsea showed we have those good performances in us, then in the second half against Leicester, they had a two-goal cushion but we were trying to break them down for the full 45 minutes and were the better side.

"If we can keep bringing that intensity and standard of play to our performances, then we will win games."

Calvert-Lewin has worked under Unsworth at Sheffield United and with the Everton Under-23's, and has undeniable faith in the manager. He goes on to say: "He is good with a lot of the young lads, I think it is probably his honesty, he will tell you when you are doing well, but he will tell you when you are not, too.





"He is there when you need to speak to him, from a young person’s point of view. I moved away from home and his door was always open. In that respect, he was very helpful when I came to the club.





"My first games for Everton were with the Under-23's and he was the manager. It was him who brought me to the Club and showed belief in me, which was a massive thing for me at the time."