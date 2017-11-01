Ian Wright Claims Chelsea are Showing Cracks in the Squad as Conte Looks Unhappy

After Chelsea’s dismal performance in Rome on Tuesday, Ian Wright believes that there are serious problems at Stamford Bridge and the signs look ominous.

The Blues were humbled at the hands of Roma with the 3-0 score arguably flattering Chelsea. The loss may not prove to be costly in the competition, but this isn’t the first time that Chelsea’s defence has been called into question. The team looks like a shell of the team that romped to the title last season and teams are exploiting this.

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright was quick to notice this pointing out on Sky Sports, "I think there is something going on. It was a bad performance. The players seem to be mirroring the attitude of the manager in his press conferences, rather than the guy that when they score you see the energy burst out of him. It seems like there have been rumblings of discontent from the start of the season and it seems to be carrying on now. He just doesn't seem happy there."

There were rumours of Conte leaving Chelsea in the summer until he put pen-to-paper on a new deal. However, the new deal only increased his salary, not the length of time that he was contracted to be at the club for.

Wright went on to say, "When he signed a contract and they gave him more money but no extension; when you have won the Premier League I found that very strange. That you wouldn't want to keep a manager like that or a manager like that wouldn't want to stay and want more years to get it right."

There have been suggestions that the Chelsea players are unhappy with the way Conte has been conducting training sessions this season. But Wright was confused by this notion saying, “I could understand that if we are after Christmas and it's not going well, but are we far enough in the season to say the players are tired?"

This awful defending from Chelsea last night is insulting to Sunday league teams 😳



(🎥: @btsportfootball)

pic.twitter.com/gVCcR9nWIB — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) November 1, 2017

Former Southampton great Matt Le Tissier weighed in on the situation and was in agreement with Wright. He said, "It all stems from the manager and his demeanour. You see his press conferences and he is having moans and digs at things that wouldn't have bothered him last season when things were going well, he would have let it all wash over him, this season because things aren't so great he's letting things get to him."

Chelsea need to get their act together and fast because they face Manchester United this weekend. If performances like the one in Rome continue, Chelsea will find themselves out of the title race and Conte might find himself out of a job.