Man Utd Legend Paul Scholes Urges Fans to 'Accept' Jose Mourinho Ethos Despite Defensive Tactics

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes has urged Red Devils fans to forget the team's attacking style of the past, embrace current boss Jose Mourinho and 'accept' his way of playing.

Quoted by TalkSPORT, when speaking after United's 2-0 win over Benfica in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday night - in what was another largely dull affair at Old Trafford - the player with 11 Premier League titles and two European crowns to his name, appealed to the fans.

Speaking on BT Sport Scholes stated: "They're [United] in a position where they've brought a manager in to ultimately win the league.

"For four years the club hasn't really been in a position to determine how they win it. We'd all like to see brilliant attacking football - waves after waves of attack - but I don't think this team is capable of that.

"That's not the way this manager does it. He's first and foremost a defensive coach. He wants to setup in a way that will stop the other team playing and winning games. He's doing that."

Having started the season in swashbuckling fashion, scoring 32 goals in August and September across all competitions, October has seen United revert to what Arsene Wenger would refer to as playing firmly with 'the handbrake on'.





After losing talisman Paul Pogba to a hamstring injury, Mourinho's side have somewhat retreated into their shells with goalless draws and 1-0 wins the staple of United's record book of late.





The Portuguese has now come under criticism for his approach in recent weeks, grinding out results once more at Anfield and last weekend against Spurs.

Despite fans wanting a more attacking style to return, the Red Devils have failed to win just three times this season across the board - losing just once. Scholes is happy with Mourinho's ways as long as it is winning games and has urged United fans to adopt a similar attitude.

"We have to accept his style of football, as many clubs have done," he said. "He's very successful at doing it. United have to challenge for the league, over the last four years they haven't, and this season they've won a lot of games.

"OK, it's not been brilliant football but I'm just happy they're winning games."