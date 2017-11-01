Pochettino Reveals Why It's Easier for Spurs to Hold Onto Star Players Despite Less Financial Power

Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino has opened up on why players find it more 'complicated' to leave the club amid strong interest in Dele Alli and Harry Kane; highlighting that the sense of belonging that has become instilled within Tottenham makes his stars want to stay - despite chairman Daniel Levy not spending as much as other teams might.

Pochettino's men face Real Madrid on Wednesday night with high hopes after holding the European champions to a draw in their previous encounter at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Alex Broadway/GettyImages

While the free-spending likes of Los Blancos use their financial power to be successful, Pochettino is adamant that Spurs have their own way of doing things:

"It is difficult to buy success with money, but in certain cases it can help you to be closer to that success. Tottenham has a philosophy, a certain structure and a marked path that we develop in a very solid way." The Argentine told Marca.





"We are finishing the Sports City, the new stadium and the team. Hopefully the projects are completed and we still have the potential to win titles, because that is the goal of the president, the players and us."

The bottomless pits of money that Tottenham's rivals own can offer outrageous wages to their players - and with interest high in Pochettino's stars, many expect an exodus of playing staff to leave the club soon.





But Pochettino doesn't seem too worried. The 45-year-old claims that there is more to being a footballer than money:





"In football there are things that are difficult to understand. The feeling that has been generated in this club, that of belonging, makes it more complicated for footballers to want to leave.

"In football, everything changes from one day to the next. Hopefully they will stay here. The objective is to ensure Tottenham win both the Premier League and the Champions League."