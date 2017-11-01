Report Claims Inter's Stand Out Defensive Star Will Not Be Sold Despite Barcelona Interest

Milan Skriniar may have been subject to reported interest from Barcelona, but his current club Internazionale are ready to block any offers that come his way.

Catalan outlet Mundo Deportivo had previously reported that Barcelona had looked at Skriniar as a possible target to bring into the squad, while Atletico Madrid had also been linked with a move.

However, Inter are not likely to give up their prized defensive star, who only joined this summer in a €25m move from Sampdoria.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

Tuttosport (via Football Italia) claim that the Nerazzurri are going to stand resolutely against selling the Slovakian no matter what, while the club's new financial might may help them resist offers.

Another key Inter star Ivan Perisic was the subject of much transfer speculation this summer - with Premier League heavyweights Manchester United heavily linked. However, Inter defied expectations to hold out against a lucrative offer.

Skriniar, who has proved to be a shrewd piece of business for Inter, has scored twice already this season from defence as Inter currently second in Serie A table on 29 points after 11 games, just two points off league leaders Napoli.



